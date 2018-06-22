Ost & Kjex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9889b21-b830-4018-8573-d19565c7801c
Ost & Kjex Biography (Wikipedia)
Ost & Kjex is a Norwegian electronic music duo from Kolbotn outside Oslo. The duo consists of Tore ”Jazztobakk” Gjedrem and Petter ”Hi-Fi” Haavik. The duos famous manager - Hannes Mårtensson from South Sweden.
In 2007 their track "Milano Mugolian (A Thrilling Mungophony in Two Parts)" was chosen among Pitchfork Media's top 100 tracks of the year, placing 100th.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ost & Kjex Tracks
Sort by
Private Dancer (feat. Whalesharkattacks)
Ost & Kjex
Private Dancer (feat. Whalesharkattacks)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Dancer (feat. Whalesharkattacks)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Summertime
Jamie Jones
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yryvc.jpglink
Summertime
Last played on
Dirty Mind. (Seven Davis Jnr Doves remix) (feat. Mung)
Ost & Kjex
Dirty Mind. (Seven Davis Jnr Doves remix) (feat. Mung)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Mind. (Seven Davis Jnr Doves remix) (feat. Mung)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Queen Of Europe (Solomun Remix) (feat. Anne Lise Frøkedal)
Ost & Kjex
Queen Of Europe (Solomun Remix) (feat. Anne Lise Frøkedal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033z3sr.jpglink
Queen Of Europe (Solomun Remix) (feat. Anne Lise Frøkedal)
Last played on
Easy (Lehar &Musumeci Remix) (feat. Jens Carelius)
Ost & Kjex
Easy (Lehar &Musumeci Remix) (feat. Jens Carelius)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy (Lehar &Musumeci Remix) (feat. Jens Carelius)
Last played on
Easy (Lehar & Musumeci Remix)
OST & Ost & Kjex
Easy (Lehar & Musumeci Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy (Lehar & Musumeci Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Cha Cha Cha (feat. Jaw)
Ost & Kjex
Cha Cha Cha (feat. Jaw)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cha Cha Cha (feat. Jaw)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Mosambique Travelplan
Ost & Kjex
Mosambique Travelplan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mosambique Travelplan
Last played on
Continental Lover
Ost & Kjex
Continental Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Continental Lover
Last played on
Ost & Kjex Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist