Ost & Kjex is a Norwegian electronic music duo from Kolbotn outside Oslo. The duo consists of Tore ”Jazztobakk” Gjedrem and Petter ”Hi-Fi” Haavik. The duos famous manager - Hannes Mårtensson from South Sweden.

In 2007 their track "Milano Mugolian (A Thrilling Mungophony in Two Parts)" was chosen among Pitchfork Media's top 100 tracks of the year, placing 100th.