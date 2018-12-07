Brian ProtheroeBorn 16 June 1944
Brian Protheroe
1944-06-16
Brian Protheroe (born 16 June 1944) is an English musician and actor. He is best known for his first single, "Pinball", which was released in August 1974, and entered the UK Top 50 at number 40 and reached a peak of number 22.
He has narrated the Channel 4 dating show First Dates since 2013.
Y Ty Heb Un Fflag
Brian Protheroe
Y Ty Heb Un Fflag
Y Ty Heb Un Fflag
Music Arranger
Conductor
Last played on
Pinball
Brian Protheroe
Pinball
Pinball
Last played on
Fly Now
Brian Protheroe
Fly Now
Fly Now
Last played on
Don't Look Down
Brian Protheroe
Don't Look Down
Don't Look Down
Last played on
Back Away
Brian Protheroe
Back Away
Back Away
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Jan
2019
Brian Protheroe
St Pancras Old Church, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-23T06:45:20
23
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
