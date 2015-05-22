Jahn Teigen (born 27 September 1949) is a Norwegian singer, musician and comedian. He represented Norway in the Eurovision Song Contest three times, in 1978, 1982 and 1983, and became known throughout Europe as a result of his 1978 performance in the contest, which won "nul points" (a zero score) for Norway. His given name was Jan; he added the silent H later. Since October 2006, he has resided in Sweden.