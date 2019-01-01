Sir Charles JonesU.S. soul & blues singer
Sir Charles Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9854f06-4c25-4b0a-b3d0-d262a2e5d2ba
Sir Charles Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Charles Jones (born April 25, 1973) is an American blues and Southern soul singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sir Charles Jones Tracks
Sort by
Sir Charles Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist