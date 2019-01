Dreams Come True (ドリームズ・カム・トゥルー Dorīmuzu Kamu Turū) are a Japanese new wave/rhythm and blues band formed in 1988, originally consisting of Miwa Yoshida (lead vocals), Masato Nakamura (bass), and Takahiro Nishikawa (keyboards). The band has sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

