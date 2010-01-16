Şevval SamBorn 11 November 1973
Şevval Sam
1973-11-11
Şevval Sam Biography (Wikipedia)
Şevval Sam (born 11 November 1973 in Istanbul) is a Turkish singer and actress. She is the daughter of Leman Sam who is also a singer.
Şevval Sam Tracks
Ben Seni Sevdi?umi
