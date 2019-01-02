Sukhdeep Singh DayalRapper. Born 18 February 1990
Sukhdeep Singh Dayal
1990-02-18
Sukhdeep Singh Dayal Biography (Wikipedia)
Sukhdeep Singh Dayal (born September 13, 1991) better known by his stage name Sukh-E or Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz is an Indian singer-songwriter and music producer. He debuted his first single "Sniper" featuring Raftaar And his 2015 single "Jaguar" featuring Bohemia, which was a hit. He also starred and gave his cameo music in Vishoo K's "Chocolaty Girl".
Sukhdeep Singh Dayal Tracks
