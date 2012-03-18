THE DEAD P☆P STARSFormed 1992
1992
THE DEAD P☆P STARS Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dead Pop Stars (stylized as THE DEAD P☆P STARS) is a Japanese visual kei rock band formed in 1992 by ex-Kamaitachi drummer Kenzi. Its current line-up consists of original members Aki and Kenzi on vocals and drums respectively, Hideto and Kentarou on guitar, and Ruiji on bass.
