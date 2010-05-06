DJ Rhettmatic (born Nazareth Nirza) is a producer, DJ and member and part creator of Southern California's first turntable band, the Beat Junkies. Rhettmatic began his DJ career in 1983, with Double Platinum, a DJ group based out of Cerritos, CA.

His talent and musical expertise also extends into the realm of music production that helped him earn recognition and rewards. Rhettmatic highly acknowledges fellow Beat Junkie member, DJ Curse, as his leading mentor. As Curse shared his turntable exhibition, involving scratches and other DJ techniques, Rhettmatic's interest in DJing formed, allowing him to take hold of his musical passion. Rhettmatic claimed the titles of Disco Mix Club (DMC) West Coast Champion (1996) and International Turntablist Federation (ITF) 2x Team World Champion (1997/1998).

Rhettmatic also helped found in 1994 and is the DJ/producer for the LA based underground hip hop supergroup, the Visionaries. He has worked with many in the hip hop community, from the likes of Peanut Butter Wolf, Talib Kweli, Madlib, DJ Premier Cypress Hill, Mayer Hawthorne and musical genius Adrian Younge. His musical masterpieces include "E=MC5" by KeyKool & Rhettmatic featuring Ras Kass, LMNO, Voodoo and Meen Green, and "From the Ground Up" b/w "Ubiquity" by The Associates featuring LMNO & KeyKool of the Visionaries, Rakaa Iriscience & Evidence of Dilated Peoples, and Divine Styler.