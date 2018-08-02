Arthur OldhamBorn 6 September 1926. Died 4 May 2003
Arthur Oldham
1926-09-06
Arthur Oldham Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur William Oldham OBE (6 September 1926 – 4 May 2003) was an English composer and choirmaster. He founded the Edinburgh Festival Chorus in 1965, the Chorus of the Orchestre de Paris in 1975, and the Concertgebouw Orchestra Chorus in Amsterdam in 1979. He also worked with the Scottish Opera Chorus 1966–74 and directed the London Symphony Chorus 1969–76. For his work with the LSO Chorus, he won three Grammy Awards. He was also a composer, mainly of religious works, but also a ballet and an opera.
Arthur Oldham Performances & Interviews
Arthur Oldham Tracks
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
Mass (Op. 86) in C major
Choir
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Imogen Holst
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Variations on an Elizabethan Theme (Sellinger's Round)
Remember O thou Man
Arthur Oldham
Remember O thou Man
Remember O thou Man
The Herd Boy
Arthur Oldham
The Herd Boy
The Herd Boy
