Wayne Bergeron (born January 16, 1958) is an American jazz trumpeter who was a member of Maynard Ferguson's band in the 1980s. As a lead and studio player, he is notable for his ability in the upper register of the instrument, as in his screaming trumpet work in the soundtrack for the 2004 Disney/Pixar animated movie The Incredibles.
