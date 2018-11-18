Juan José Chuquisengo
Juan José Chuquisengo
Juan José Chuquisengo is a Peruvian concert pianist and soloist, specializing in classical and world music. Chuquisengo's Trascendent Journey was considered one of the "best 100 classic CDs ever" by Die Besten 100, and Chuquisengo received a fellowship award from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
