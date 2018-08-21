Ivana Wong (Chinese: 王菀之; pinyin: wang wan zhi; Jyutping: wong jyun zi; born 18 June 1979) is a Canadian-HongKongese Cantopop singer-songwriter and actress. In 2015, she won the Best Supporting Actress and Best New Performer Awards in the 34th Hong Kong Film Award for her act in the film Golden Chicken 3.