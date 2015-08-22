Jessica Hernandez & The DeltasFormed 2008
Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033pjbc.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9763ac8-3ff2-4df7-b935-5dcf5d63c1c8
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas is an American soul/pop band from Detroit, Michigan, United States, formed in 2010 and consists of lead singer Jessica Hernandez and her band The Deltas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Over
Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas
Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pjbc.jpglink
Over
Last played on
Deceptacon
Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas
Deceptacon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pjbc.jpglink
Deceptacon
Last played on
Sorry I Stole Your Man
Jessica Hernandez & The Deltas
Sorry I Stole Your Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033pjbc.jpglink
Sorry I Stole Your Man
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist