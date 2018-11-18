Jim MullenBorn 26 November 1945
Jim Mullen
1945-11-26
Jim Mullen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Mullen (born 26 November 1945) is a Glasgow-born jazz guitarist with a distinctive style, like Wes Montgomery before him, picking with the thumb rather than a plectrum.
Jim Mullen Tracks
Somewhere In The Hills
Jim Mullen
Jim Mullen
Somewhere In The Hills
Somewhere In The Hills
Last played on
Witchcraft
Jim Mullen
Witchcraft
Witchcraft
Last played on
Soul Eyes
Jim Mullen
Soul Eyes
Soul Eyes
Last played on
Cornelius
Jim Mullen
Cornelius
Cornelius
Last played on
It Never Entered My Mind
Jim Mullen
Jim Mullen
It Never Entered My Mind
It Never Entered My Mind
Last played on
The Craw That Killed the Pussy O
Jim Mullen
Jim Mullen
The Craw That Killed the Pussy O
The Craw That Killed the Pussy O
Last played on
Nova Scotia
Jim Mullen
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia
Last played on
Buzzard Count
Jim Mullen
Buzzard Count
Buzzard Count
Last played on
Walk On By
Jim Mullen
Walk On By
Walk On By
Last played on
Willie Gray
Jim Mullen
Willie Gray
Willie Gray
Last played on
Power Of Three
Jim Mullen
Power Of Three
Power Of Three
Last played on
Sweet Afton
Jim Mullen
Sweet Afton
Sweet Afton
Last played on
Sweet Afton Water
Jim Mullen
Sweet Afton Water
Sweet Afton Water
Last played on
Crepescule
Jim Mullen
Crepescule
Crepescule
Last played on
Ye Cannae Shove Your Granny Of A Bus
Jim Mullen
Jim Mullen
Ye Cannae Shove Your Granny Of A Bus
Ye Cannae Shove Your Granny Of A Bus
'Movie Medley' –Theme From Godfather 2/ Theme From Cinema Pardiso/ Cinema Paradiso
Jim Mullen
Jim Mullen
'Movie Medley' –Theme From Godfather 2/ Theme From Cinema Pardiso/ Cinema Paradiso
I Can't Get Started
Jim Mullen
I Can't Get Started
I Can't Get Started
Count the Lawin'
Jim Mullen
Count the Lawin'
Count the Lawin'
Last played on
Banks & Braes
Jim Mullen
Banks & Braes
Banks & Braes
Last played on
