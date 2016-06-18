Crow are an Australian rock band that is best known for three albums released in the 90s. Founded by songwriters Peter Fenton and Peter Archer in Sydney in 1986, Crow ceased all activity in 1999, only to begin playing again in 2007. In 2009, they recorded an album of new material. Mixed by Jim Moginie (Midnight Oil), the album was released in 2010.

In 1998, the respected Australian music magazine Juice labeled Crow as the 'best band in Australia since The Birthday Party'. With releases on Phantom, Half A Cow, RooArt and BMG, Crow's evocative and influential music is widely acknowledged as having left an indelible mark upon the Australian musical landscape. In 1993 they received an ARIA nomination for best record.