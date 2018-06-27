Jennifer WalsheBorn 1 June 1974
Jennifer Walshe Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Walshe (born 1 June 1974) is an Irish composer, vocalist and artist.
Jennifer Walshe - Supersonic Festival 2018
A Folksong Collection
A Folksong Collection
Sound of the Week - Jennifer Walshe
Sound of the Week - Jennifer Walshe
Bolcán
Bolcán
13 Vices
13 Vices
Everything Is Important
Everything Is Important
G.L.O.R.I.-
G.L.O.R.I.-
(Your Name Here)
(Your Name Here)
Laughter Studies
Laughter Studies
16 Haiku
16 Haiku
Solo 1: COMMENT ON DIRT & RAVINGS
Solo 1: COMMENT ON DIRT & RAVINGS
This is Why People OD on Pills
This is Why People OD on Pills
Unknown Acapella
Unknown Acapella
All The Many People (Extract)
All The Many People (Extract)
ALL THE MANY PEOPLS
ALL THE MANY PEOPLS
