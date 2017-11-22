Drop the Lime
Drop the Lime
Drop the Lime Biography (Wikipedia)
Drop the Lime (born Luca Venezia in New York City) is an electronic producer and DJ and founder of dance label Trouble & Bass. Drop the Lime's new material and DJ sets also feature live vocals on original compositions.
With roots in breakcore music, in 2008 he changed his focus to more mainstream dance music, remixing tracks for Armand Van Helden, Little Boots, Robyn, Moby, Rex the Dog, Dan le Sac vs Scroobius Pip and Buraka Som Sistema as well as indie acts such as Surfer Blood, Creep and O. Children
Over the years, Venezia has created his own distinct twist on the Trouble & Bass sound and now combines his love of Rockabilly with his own take on bass-driven music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Drop the Lime Tracks
Keep On Dancing (feat. Drop the Lime)
The Bloody Beetroots
Set Me Free (Lil Silva Remix)
Drop the Lime
Shake Baby Shake (Roby Howler Remix)
Drop the Lime
Hot as Hell (Canblaster Remix)
Drop the Lime
Geronimo
Drop the Lime
State Trooper (Death Dub)
Drop the Lime
Werewolf On A Surfboard
Drop the Lime
Darkness (Nite Version)
Drop the Lime
No Sleep For The Wicked (ETC ETC! Remix)
Drop the Lime
No Sleep (ETC! ETC! remix)
Drop the Lime
Darkness (Busy P Remix)
Drop the Lime
Bandit Blues (Taki And Nulight Remix)
Drop the Lime
Bandit Blues (Miguel Campbell Remix)
Drop the Lime
Bourbon Blitz
Drop the Lime
Sex Sax
Drop the Lime
Hot As Hell (Canblaster Remix Kissy Klub Version)
Drop the Lime
Hot As Hell (Mensah remix)
Drop the Lime
Hot As Hell (Kissy Klub Version)
Drop the Lime
Hot As Hell (Para One Remix) (Trouble & Bass)
Drop the Lime
Devil's Eyes (Foamo Remix)
Drop the Lime
Hot As Hell
Drop the Lime
Hot As Hell (Yplanda Be Cool Remix) [MOS]
Drop the Lime
Sex Sax (Bart B More Remix)
Drop the Lime
Sex Sax (MJ Cole Remix)
Drop the Lime
Sex Sax (MJ Cole's Lubricated Relick)
Drop the Lime
Drop the Lime Links
