Drop the Lime (born Luca Venezia in New York City) is an electronic producer and DJ and founder of dance label Trouble & Bass. Drop the Lime's new material and DJ sets also feature live vocals on original compositions.

With roots in breakcore music, in 2008 he changed his focus to more mainstream dance music, remixing tracks for Armand Van Helden, Little Boots, Robyn, Moby, Rex the Dog, Dan le Sac vs Scroobius Pip and Buraka Som Sistema as well as indie acts such as Surfer Blood, Creep and O. Children

Over the years, Venezia has created his own distinct twist on the Trouble & Bass sound and now combines his love of Rockabilly with his own take on bass-driven music.