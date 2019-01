Sanjeev Chimmalgi (Hindi: संजीव चिम्मलगि) (born 29 July 1972) is an Indian music composer and Hindustani vocalist. He is a disciple of C. R. Vyas. His music reflects the voice culture of Kirana gharana as well as the bandish oriented singing of the Gwalior gharana/ Agra gharana.

