Sanjeev ChimmalgiBorn 29 July 1972
Sanjeev Chimmalgi
1972-07-29
Sanjeev Chimmalgi Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanjeev Chimmalgi (Hindi: संजीव चिम्मलगि) (born 29 July 1972) is an Indian music composer and Hindustani vocalist. He is a disciple of C. R. Vyas. His music reflects the voice culture of Kirana gharana as well as the bandish oriented singing of the Gwalior gharana/ Agra gharana.
Sanjeev Chimmalgi Tracks
Jiyo Re Bahubali
Sanjeev Chimmalgi
Jiyo Re Bahubali
Jiyo Re Bahubali
