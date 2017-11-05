Ted RossBorn 30 June 1934. Died 3 September 2002
Ted Ross
1934-06-30
Ted Ross Biography (Wikipedia)
Theodore Ross Roberts (June 30, 1934 – September 3, 2002), known as Ted Ross, was an American actor who was probably best known for his role as the Lion in The Wiz, an all-African American reinterpretation of The Wizard of Oz. He won a Tony Award for the original 1975 Broadway production, and went on to recreate the role in the 1978 film version which also starred Diana Ross (no relation), Michael Jackson and Nipsey Russell. Ross went on to appear in films including the role of Bitterman in the classic Arthur, and on the television sitcoms The Jeffersons, Benson, The Cosby Show, and its spin-off A Different World. His final role was in the 1991 movie The Fisher King.
Ted Ross Tracks
Ease On Down The Road (feat. Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes & Ted Ross)
Stephanie Mills
Ease On Down The Road (feat. Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes & Ted Ross)
Ease On Down The Road (feat. Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes & Ted Ross)
Be A Lion
Diana Ross
Be A Lion
Be A Lion
