Fu ManchuAmerican stoner rock band. Formed 1990
Fu Manchu Biography (Wikipedia)
Fu Manchu is an American stoner rock band formed in Southern California in 1985.
Fu Manchu Tracks
Travel Agent
Evil Eye
Ampn
Godzilla
Out To See
California Crossing
Push Button Magic
Saturn III
Eyes X 10
Thinkin' Out Loud
The Wasteoid
Upcoming Events
3
May
2019
Fu Manchu
Roundhouse, London, UK
