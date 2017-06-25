AbingBorn 17 August 1893. Died 4 December 1950
Abing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1893-08-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f96d6a53-2bcc-43af-b0b9-ed1718ea8afa
Abing Biography (Wikipedia)
Abing (Chinese: 阿炳; pinyin: Ābǐng; 17 August 1893 – 4 December 1950), born as Hua Yanjun (simplified Chinese: 华彦钧; traditional Chinese: 華彥鈞; pinyin: Huà Yànjūn), was a blind Chinese musician specializing in the erhu and pipa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Abing Tracks
Sort by
Moon Reflected on the Second Spring
Abing
Moon Reflected on the Second Spring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Reflected on the Second Spring
Last played on
Abing Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist