Koop is an electronic jazz duo from Sweden, consisting of Magnus Zingmark and Oscar Simonsson.

Their name is a shortened version of a Swedish word meaning "cooperation".

Koop won a Swedish Grammy Award in 2003 for the album "Waltz for Koop", and received a Gold certification for sales of their album, Koop Islands. Their orchestrated sound is achieved by slowly putting together thousands of small clips from records until the songs are ready. Vocals have been provided by singers such as Ane Brun, Yukimi Nagano, Hilde Louise Asbjørnsen, Rob Gallagher and Mikael Sundin.

In 2007, their song "Koop Island Blues" was featured in a trailer for the videogame World in Conflict called "Destruction Blues". It was later featured as the loading screen music in game. In 2008, "Koop Island Blues" was featured in the fifth episode of the television show Breaking Bad titled "Gray Matter". In 2009, it made its return in World in Conflict: Soviet Assault trailer called "Destruction Blues II". In 2009, "Koop Island Blues" was featured in American TV show So You Think You Can Dance. The song "Strange Love" was also featured in a commercial for Coca-Cola. That same year, "Koop Island Blues" was featured as the intro music for the 2009 video game The Saboteur.