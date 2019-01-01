Pierre-Yves PlatBorn 1980
Pierre-Yves Plat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f966ef04-051c-43c2-9723-2b462cb4e067
Pierre-Yves Plat Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre-Yves Plat (born 1980 in Paris) is a French pianist who reinterprets classical masterpieces into jazz, ragtime, boogie, salsa and disco.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre-Yves Plat Tracks
Sort by
Pierre-Yves Plat Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist