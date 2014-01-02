Luciano Perrone e Seus Ritmistas Brasileiros
Luciano Perrone e Seus Ritmistas Brasileiros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f966e977-834c-428d-b3c2-01614b880215
Tracks
Sort by
Sorongo (The Sound of The Bamboo) (feat. Pedro Santos)
Luciano Perrone e Seus Ritmistas Brasileiros
Sorongo (The Sound of The Bamboo) (feat. Pedro Santos)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorongo (The Sound of The Bamboo) (feat. Pedro Santos)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist