Sugar Pie DeSantoBorn 16 October 1935
Sugar Pie DeSanto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04bwlkh.jpg
1935-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9659f26-1534-4b72-8e67-fc74adc36f72
Sugar Pie DeSanto Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugar Pie DeSanto (born Peylia Marsema Balinton, October 16, 1935, Brooklyn, New York, United States) is an African-American and Filipino-American rhythm-and-blues singer, whose career in music flourished in the 1950s and 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sugar Pie DeSanto Tracks
Sort by
Soulful Dress
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Soulful Dress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
Soulful Dress
Last played on
Use What You Got
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Use What You Got
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
Use What You Got
Last played on
Witch For A Night
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Witch For A Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
Going Back To Where I Belong
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Going Back To Where I Belong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
In The Basement
Etta James
In The Basement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkp.jpglink
In The Basement
Last played on
Do I Make Myself Clear
Etta James
Do I Make Myself Clear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkp.jpglink
Do I Make Myself Clear
Last played on
There's Gonna Be Trouble
Sugar Pie DeSanto
There's Gonna Be Trouble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
There's Gonna Be Trouble
Last played on
In The Basement
Etta James & Sugar Pie Desanto
In The Basement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Basement
Performer
Last played on
Go Go Power (Soul Flip Edit)
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Go Go Power (Soul Flip Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
In The Basement (Part One)
Etta James
In The Basement (Part One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkp.jpglink
In The Basement (Part One)
Last played on
Go Go Power
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Go Go Power
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
Go Go Power
Last played on
Here You Come Running
Sugar Pie DeSanto
Here You Come Running
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
Here You Come Running
Last played on
I Don't Wanna Fuss
Sugar Pie DeSanto
I Don't Wanna Fuss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
I Don't Wanna Fuss
Last played on
I Want To Know
Sugar Pie DeSanto
I Want To Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlkh.jpglink
I Want To Know
Last played on
Sugar Pie DeSanto Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Craig Charles In Conversation With Rick Hall
-
Funk Family Tree: Al Green - The 5 Royales
-
Funk Family Tree: Sugar Pie DeSanto - Nancy Wilson
-
Funk Family Tree: Rotary Connection - Oliver Sain
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1968
-
Etta James is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist