The Gloaming is a contemporary Irish/American music group formed in 2011 comprising fiddle player Martin Hayes, guitarist Dennis Cahill, vocalist Iarla Ó Lionáird, fiddle player Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, and pianist and producer Thomas Bartlett (aka Doveman).

They have recorded two studio albums, The Gloaming (2014) and The Gloaming (2) (2016), and a concert recording, Live at the NCH (2018), all of which were released to unanimous critical acclaim. Their touring career, meanwhile, has seen sold-out headline shows in some of the most prestigious music venues in the world, including the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Albert Hall, Teatro de la Ciudad, the Barbican, the Lincoln Center, the Philharmonie de Paris, the ElbPhiharmonie, Muziekgebouw, the Philharmonie Luxembourg, the Chan Center, the Kennedy Center, the Berklee Performance Center, the Walker Art Center, among many others, all the while maintaining an annual residency each spring at Dublin's National Concert Hall.

The group has been widely credited with re-imagining the vernacular of traditional Irish music through a modern prism via elements of post-rock, jazz, contemporary classical, chamber, and minimalism in a manner that has never been attempted. Lyricist Ó Lionáird often uses motifs, poetic verse and whole songs from the ancient Irish canon, with some lyrics dating back centuries. The Gloaming's music has been described as a genre of its own while also drawing comparisons with acts as sonically diverse as Sigur Ros, Brian Eno, Arvo Part, Buena Vista Social Club, Tortoise, Steve Reich, and Seán Ó Riada.