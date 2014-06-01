Keith JackBorn 2 March 1988
Keith Jack
Keith Jack (born 2 March 1988) is a British actor and singer. He was the runner-up on the BBC reality talent show Any Dream Will Do, which offered the chance to be the next West End Joseph for the hit musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. He lost out to Lee Mead in the final on 9 June 2007.
Stay A While (Live In Session)
This Is The Moment (Live In Session)
Music Of The Night (featuring BBC Concert Orchestra)
Can You Feel The Love Tonight (featuring BBC Concert Orchestra)
