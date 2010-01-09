Captain JackGerman eurodance group. Formed 1995
Captain Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
Captain Jack are a German eurodance project formed in Darmstadt, Germany in 1995. The project is best known for the single, "Captain Jack", which reached the Top-10 in many countries in Europe.
