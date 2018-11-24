Johnny GriffinBorn 24 April 1928. Died 25 July 2008
Johnny Griffin
1928-04-24
Johnny Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
John Arnold Griffin III (April 24, 1928 – July 25, 2008) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. Nicknamed "the Little Giant" for his short stature and forceful playing, Griffin's career began in the early 1940s and continued until the month of his death. A pioneering figure in hard bop, Griffin recorded prolifically as a bandleader in addition to stints with pianist Thelonious Monk, drummer Art Blakey, in partnership with fellow tenor Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis and as a member of the Kenny Clarke/Francy Boland Big Band after he moved to Europe in the 1960s. In 1995, Griffin was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music.
Johnny Griffin Tracks
Wee Dot
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
Soft and Furry
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
The Londonderry Air
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
The Congregation
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
I Can't Get Started
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
The Boy Next Door
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
Hushabye
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
In and Out
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
Tickle Toe
Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Junior Mance, Larry Gales & Ben Riley
Composer
Last played on
The Kerry Dancers
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
Wee Dot
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
Blue Monk
Thelonious Monk
Performer
Last played on
Rhythm-a-ning
Thelonious Monk
Last played on
Evans
Bill Hardman
Last played on
Autumn Leaves
Johnny Griffin
Last played on
Rhythm-A-Ning
Thelonious Monk
Sweet And Lovely
The Kenny Clarke - Francy Boland Big Band
Twins
Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Johnny Griffin and Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Griffin, Junior Mance, Larry Gales & Ben Riley
Composer
Let's Cool One
Thelonious Monk
Woody'n You
Johnny Griffin
Evidence
Thelonious Monk
Wade in the Water
Johnny Griffin
Woody'n You
Johnny Griffin
Again And Again
Johnny Griffin
Again And Again
Last played on
Catharsis
Johnny Griffin
Catharsis
Last played on
Good Bait
Johnny Griffin
Good Bait
Last played on
I'm Glad there is you
Johnny Griffin
I'm Glad there is you
The Way You Look Tonight
Johnny Griffin
The Way You Look Tonight
Mil Dew
Johnny Griffin
Mil Dew
Just Friends
Johnny Griffin
Just Friends
I Mean You
Johnny Griffin
I Mean You
Last played on
Johnny Griffin Links
