Kim ApplebyBorn 28 August 1961
Kim Appleby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f9610a12-90a0-44ba-aaf6-fdc3417b6e2f
Kim Appleby Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Lorraine Appleby (born 28 August 1961), is an English singer, songwriter, and actress. She participated in the duo Mel and Kim, with her sister Melanie Appleby, until her sister's death from pneumonia following treatment for cancer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kim Appleby Tracks
Sort by
Don't Worry
Kim Appleby
Don't Worry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Worry
Last played on
G.L.A.D.
Kim Appleby
G.L.A.D.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
G.L.A.D.
Last played on
GLAD (Good Lovin' And Devotion)
Kim Appleby
GLAD (Good Lovin' And Devotion)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GLAD (Good Lovin' And Devotion)
Last played on
Kim Appleby Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis!
-
"I was busy at that time!" - Jason Donovan plays his own board game from 1989
-
Jason Donovan: “You never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory, so it’s great to revisit Ten Good Reasons."
-
Let's Rock Southampton: Jason Donovan
-
Jason Donovan Live in Session
Back to artist