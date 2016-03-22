Vladimir KomarovFrontman for Punk TV. Born 14 September 1976
Vladimir Andreevich Komarov (Russian: Владимир Андpeeвич Комаров; born 14 September 1976, Novosibirsk) is a Russian musician, singer, songwriter, sound producer, DJ, and journalist. He is the founder of Hot Zex and frontman of Punk TV.
