Rah Rah
Indie rock musical group from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Formed 2005
Rah Rah
2005
Rah Rah Biography (Wikipedia)
Rah Rah is an indie rock musical group formed in 2006 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. They have toured extensively across North America and Europe. The band has released four full-length albums.
Rah Rah Tracks
Chip Off The Heart
Rah Rah
Chip Off The Heart
Chip Off The Heart
Last played on
Be Your Man
Rah Rah
Be Your Man
Be Your Man
Last played on
Henry
Rah Rah
Henry
Henry
Last played on
