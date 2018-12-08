Above the LawFormed 1988
Above the Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f94ef716-56f4-43d7-b7c9-2f0f5ddbdb70
Above the Law Biography (Wikipedia)
Above the Law were an American hip hop group from Pomona, California, founded in 1989 by Cold 187um, Laylaw, KMG the Illustrator, Go Mack, and DJ Total K-Oss.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Above the Law Tracks
Sort by
Untouchable
Above the Law
Untouchable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untouchable
Last played on
City of Angels Instrumental
Above the Law
City of Angels Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City of Angels Instrumental
Last played on
Freedom of Speech
Above the Law
Freedom of Speech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom of Speech
Last played on
Above the Law Links
Back to artist