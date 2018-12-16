Lauren WardBorn 19 June 1970
Lauren Ward (born June 19, 1970) is an American singer and actress. She has appeared in Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End musicals and plays. Ward originated the role of Miss Honey in the original Stratford-Upon-Avon, West End and Broadway productions of the musical Matilda, and has been nominated for the Tony Award, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance.
