Marlena Shaw (born Marlina Burgess, September 22, 1942 in New Rochelle, New York) is an American singer. Shaw began her singing career in the 1960s and is still singing today. Her music has often been sampled in hip hop music, and used in television commercials.
Let's Wade in the Water
Marlena Shaw
Let's Wade in the Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Let's Wade in the Water
Last played on
California Soul
Marlena Shaw
California Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
California Soul
Last played on
Woman Of The Ghetto
Marlena Shaw
Woman Of The Ghetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Woman Of The Ghetto
Last played on
Wade In The Water
Marlena Shaw
Wade In The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Wade In The Water
Last played on
Feel Like Making Love
Marlena Shaw
Feel Like Making Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Feel Like Making Love
Last played on
Women Of Ghetto (Catz & Dogz Beat Remix) (feat. Catz & Dogz)
Marlena Shaw
Women Of Ghetto (Catz & Dogz Beat Remix) (feat. Catz & Dogz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Women Of Ghetto (Catz & Dogz Beat Remix) (feat. Catz & Dogz)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Go Away Little Boy
Marlena Shaw
Go Away Little Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Go Away Little Boy
Last played on
Woman Of The Ghetto (Catz 'n Dogz Remix)
Marlena Shaw
Woman Of The Ghetto (Catz 'n Dogz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Nothing But Tears
Marlena Shaw
Nothing But Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvq.jpglink
Nothing But Tears
Last played on
