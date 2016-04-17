Blaqk AudioFormed 2001
Blaqk Audio is an American electronic music duo, formed by current AFI members Davey Havok and Jade Puget under Interscope Records.
Their debut album CexCells was released on August 14, 2007 and reached number eighteen on the Billboard 200. The band's second album Bright Black Heaven was released on September 11, 2012 under Superball Music's imprint Big Death. The first single from Bright Black Heaven, "Faith Healer", was released August 14, 2012. Their third album Material was released on April 15, 2016, and became their third consecutive album to debut at number one on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart.
