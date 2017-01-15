HakimEgyptian folk-singer. Born 12 February 1962
Hakim
1962-02-12
Hakim Biography (Wikipedia)
Abdel Hakim Abdel Samad Kamel (Arabic: عبد الحكيم عبد الصمد كامل; born October 7, 1962) is an Egyptian folk-singer. In addition to the number of albums he has put out, on December 11, 2006 he was the first person from an Arab country to perform at a Nobel Peace Prize event.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hakim Tracks
That Good Love (feat. Beenie Man, Hakim, Ren Hook & Raven Reii)
DJ Skeez 101
Tani
Hakim
More Love
Hakim
Esma Yalli
Hakim
Good Love (feat. Hakim)
Beenie Man
El Hak'ale
Hakim
Nazra
Hakim
El Wala Wala
Hakim
