Constantijn HuygensBorn 4 September 1596. Died 28 March 1687
Sir Constantijn Huygens, Lord of Zuilichem (4 September 1596 – 28 March 1687), was a Dutch Golden Age poet and composer. He was secretary to two Princes of Orange: Frederick Henry and William II, and the father of the scientist Christiaan Huygens.
Caccia amorosa
Morte dolce
Morte dolce; Caccia amorosa
Aubade: Le reveil de Calliste
Erravi, Domine
Morte Dolce; Erravi, Domine
