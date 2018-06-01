Pascal MoraguèsBorn 1963
Pascal Moraguès is a French clarinetist. Moragues has been the principal clarinetist of the Orchestre de Paris since 1981. He has been a professor at the Conservatoire de Paris since 1995 and a guest professor at the Superior College of Music in Osaka since 2002.
Trio for clarinet, viola and piano, K.498 'Kegelstatt Trio'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio for clarinet, viola and piano, K.498
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
