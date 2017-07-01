Robbie Boyd is a singer, songwriter and musician from London, United Kingdom.

This British singer/songwriter, has performed live on ITV's This Morning twice; written a song with the legendary Ray Davies; caught the attention of Sir Tim Rice , and been regularly aired on Absolute Radio, Xfm and various BBC radio stations including Graham Norton's show on BBC Radio 2.

In 2017 Boyd released his second album Break the Chain. To promote the album he spent the early part of 2017 on the road. A February tour of several European countries (Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland), was followed by an extensive tour of Australia in March and April.

Boyd has always enjoyed performing to audiences around the globe. In previous years he has performed in various European countries and also further afield, including Argentina and Japan. He has been invited to Nashville on more than one occasion to record, perform and write with other musicians.

Boyd and his band have supported artists such as McFly, The Feeling and The Kooks. They have played at a number of events and festivals in the UK and sold out several headline shows in London including The Borderline, The Barfly and Bush Hall.