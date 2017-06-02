DaveUK rapper Santan Dave. Born 1999
Dave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05n8hb2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f93bac9e-b20a-403e-abc9-06a2fc151df1
Dave Performances & Interviews
- 1Xtra's Hot For 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l9pcf.jpg2016-12-14T16:58:00.000Z10 UK artists tipped for big things in the year ahead - compiled by 1Xtra DJs and staff.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lfxzl
1Xtra's Hot For 2017
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
- Dave at Maida Vale – DJ Semtex Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khb0k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khb0k.jpg2016-10-01T01:22:00.000ZSouth London rapper performs Picture Me live on a piano at Maida Vale, for DJ Semtex.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049m5vq
Dave at Maida Vale – DJ Semtex Session
Dave Tracks
Sort by
Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
Dave
Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nf3tr.jpglink
Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)
Last played on
No Words (feat. MoStack)
Dave
No Words (feat. MoStack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mks4h.jpglink
No Words (feat. MoStack)
Last played on
Wanna Know
Dave
Wanna Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b926t.jpglink
Wanna Know
Last played on
Hangman
Dave
Hangman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05zws20.jpglink
Hangman
Last played on
U Can Stand Up (feat. Dave)
Avelino
U Can Stand Up (feat. Dave)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wwmr2.jpglink
U Can Stand Up (feat. Dave)
Last played on
Wanna Know (Remix) (feat. Drake)
Dave
Wanna Know (Remix) (feat. Drake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hrgt1.jpglink
Wanna Know (Remix) (feat. Drake)
Last played on
Latest Dave News
Dave Links
Back to artist