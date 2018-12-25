Magnus CarlssonSwedish singer, formerly member of Barbados and Alcazar. Born 24 June 1974
Magnus Carlsson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037h9q1.jpg
1974-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f93a8128-4bb2-480d-8a10-41fc4154b67d
Magnus Carlsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lars Magnus Carlsson (born 24 June 1974) is a Swedish singer and former member of the bands Alcazar and Barbados as well as a solo performer.
Magnus Carlsson Tracks
Wrap Myself in Paper
Magnus Carlsson
Wrap Myself in Paper
Wrap Myself in Paper
Wrap Me Up In Paper
Magnus Carlsson
Wrap Me Up In Paper
Wrap Me Up In Paper
