Fred BelowBorn 16 September 1926. Died 14 August 1988
Fred Below
1926-09-16
Fred Below Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Below, Jr. (September 6, 1926 – August 13, 1988) was an American blues drummer, best known for his work with Little Walter and Chess Records in the 1950s. According to Tony Russell, Below was a creator of much of the rhythmic structure of Chicago blues, especially its backbeat. He was the drummer on Chuck Berry's immortal song: "Johnny B. Goode".
Sonny Boy Williamson II, Sonny Boy Williamson, Willie Dixon, Fred Below, Luther Tucker & Robert Lockwood, Jr.
