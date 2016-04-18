Christy MooreBorn 7 May 1945
Christy Moore
1945-05-07
Christy Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Andrew "Christy" Moore (born 7 May 1945) is an Irish folk singer, songwriter and guitarist. He is one of the founding members of Planxty and Moving Hearts. His first album, Paddy on the Road was recorded with Dominic Behan in 1969. In 2007, he was named as Ireland's greatest living musician in RTÉ's People of the Year Awards.
Christy Moore Tracks
Voyage
Christy Moore
Voyage
Voyage
So Do I
Christy Moore
So Do I
So Do I
Beeswing
Christy Moore
Beeswing
Beeswing
Fairytale of New York
Christy Moore
Fairytale of New York
Fairytale of New York
The Starting Gate
Andy Irvine
The Starting Gate
The Starting Gate
Ride On
Christy Moore
Ride On
Ride On
John O'Dreams
Christy Moore
John O'Dreams
John O'Dreams
Lisdoonvarna
Christy Moore
Lisdoonvarna
Lisdoonvarna
Don't Forget Your Shovel
Christy Moore
Don't Forget Your Shovel
Don't Forget Your Shovel
Victor Jara
Christy Moore
Victor Jara
Victor Jara
Motherland
Christy Moore
Motherland
Motherland
Green Grow The Laurel
Christy Moore
Green Grow The Laurel
Green Grow The Laurel
Nancy Spain
Christy Moore
Nancy Spain
Nancy Spain
My Little Honda 50
Christy Moore
My Little Honda 50
My Little Honda 50
A Letter To Syracuse
Christy Moore
A Letter To Syracuse
A Letter To Syracuse
Delirium Tremens
Christy Moore
Delirium Tremens
Delirium Tremens
The Voyage
Christy Moore
The Voyage
The Voyage
Continental Céilí
Christy Moore
Continental Céilí
Continental Céilí
Go Move Shift
Christy Moore
Go Move Shift
Go Move Shift
Spancill Hill
Christy Moore
Spancill Hill
Spancill Hill
Home by Bearna
Christy Moore
Home by Bearna
Home by Bearna
Sonny's Dream
Christy Moore
Sonny's Dream
Sonny's Dream
Mandolin Mountain
Christy Moore
Mandolin Mountain
Mandolin Mountain
Easter Snow
Christy Moore
Easter Snow
Easter Snow
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Christy Moore
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
The Song Of Wandering Aonghus W.B. Yeats
Christy Moore
The Song Of Wandering Aonghus W.B. Yeats
Reel in the Flickering Light
Christy Moore
Reel in the Flickering Light
Reel in the Flickering Light
Farmer Michael Hayes
Christy Moore
Farmer Michael Hayes
Farmer Michael Hayes
Songs of Wandering Aengus
Christy Moore
Songs of Wandering Aengus
Songs of Wandering Aengus
Upcoming Events
2
May
2019
Christy Moore
Waterfront Hall, Belfast, UK
3
May
2019
Christy Moore
Waterfront Hall, Belfast, UK
24
May
2019
Christy Moore
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
25
May
2019
Christy Moore
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
15
Oct
2019
Christy Moore
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1984
Worthy Farm, Pilton
23
Jun
1984
Glastonbury: 1984
Worthy Farm, Pilton
