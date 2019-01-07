Born in a tiny village in Punjab, India, Dosanjh is today recognized as one of the leading artists in the Punjabi music industry. He also acts in Punjabi movies, with many of them being noticeable hits, including 2012 film Jatt & Juliet - which is counted among the most successful Punjabi movies in history. His first recorded mainstream performance was his solo track and music video Ishq Da Uda Ada from his 2000 album produced by Finetone Cassettes.

Diljit Dosanjh (born 6 January 1984) is an Indian actor, singer, television presenter and social media celebrity who works in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He is recognised as one of the leading artists in the Punjabi music industry. He also acts in Punjabi movies, with many of them being noticeable hits, including the 2012 film Jatt & Juliet, the 2013 films Jatt & Juliet 2 and Punjab 1984, the 2015 film Sardaar Ji, and the 2016 films Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2 and the 2017 Punjabi Film Super Singh – which are among the most successful Punjabi movies in history. His first recorded mainstream performance was his solo track and music video Ishq Da Uda Ada from his 2004 album produced by Finetone Cassettes. He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016 for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He mostly works with White Hill Productions.