Diljit DosanjhBorn 6 January 1984
Diljit Dosanjh Biography (BBC)
Diljit Dosanjh Biography (Wikipedia)
Diljit Dosanjh (born 6 January 1984) is an Indian actor, singer, television presenter and social media celebrity who works in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He is recognised as one of the leading artists in the Punjabi music industry. He also acts in Punjabi movies, with many of them being noticeable hits, including the 2012 film Jatt & Juliet, the 2013 films Jatt & Juliet 2 and Punjab 1984, the 2015 film Sardaar Ji, and the 2016 films Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2 and the 2017 Punjabi Film Super Singh – which are among the most successful Punjabi movies in history. His first recorded mainstream performance was his solo track and music video Ishq Da Uda Ada from his 2004 album produced by Finetone Cassettes. He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016 for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He mostly works with White Hill Productions.
Diljit Dosanjh's 5 Taara enters the 8 Month Hall Of Fame!
Diljit Dosanjh's 5 Taara enters the 8 Month Hall Of Fame!
Diljit Dosanjh makes Tommy smile with his charming Desioke
Diljit Dosanjh does Desioke
