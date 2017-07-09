Lorez AlexandriaBorn 14 October 1929. Died 22 May 2001
Lorez Alexandria
1929-10-14
Lorez Alexandria, born Dolorez Alexandria Turner (August 14, 1929 – May 22, 2001), was an American jazz and gospel singer, described as "one of the most gifted and underrated jazz singers of the twentieth century".
She became established in the midwest before moving to Los Angeles in the mid 1960s. Jazz critics have compared her to Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Carmen McRae, and Ella Fitzgerald. She released twenty albums over the course of 36 years before retiring.
I've Grown Accustomed To His Face
I've Grown Accustomed To His Face
I'm Through With Love
I'm Through With Love
Baltimore Oriole
Baltimore Oriole
Night Song
Night Song
I’m Wishin’
I’m Wishin’
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
You Never Knew (feat. Lorez Alexandria)
You Never Knew (feat. Lorez Alexandria)
POLKA DOTS AND MOONBEAMS
POLKA DOTS AND MOONBEAMS
Didn't We
Didn't We
