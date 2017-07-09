Lorez Alexandria, born Dolorez Alexandria Turner (August 14, 1929 – May 22, 2001), was an American jazz and gospel singer, described as "one of the most gifted and underrated jazz singers of the twentieth century".

She became established in the midwest before moving to Los Angeles in the mid 1960s. Jazz critics have compared her to Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan, Carmen McRae, and Ella Fitzgerald. She released twenty albums over the course of 36 years before retiring.