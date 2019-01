Antoine Tamestit (born 1979) is a French violist.

Tamestit, who studied at the Conservatoire de Paris, has performed at such venues as the Royal Concertgebouw, the Vienna Musikverein, and Carnegie Hall. He won first prize at the 2000 Maurice Vieux International Viola Competition, 2001 Primrose International Viola Competition, the 2003 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, 2004 Munich International Music Competition and a Borletti Buitoni Trust Award in 2006. He was a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist from 2004 to 2006.