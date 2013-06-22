UmbozaEnglish house duo
Umboza were a house duo from the United Kingdom composed of Stuart Crichton and Michael Kilkie. They recorded for Positiva Records.
Umboza's 1995 single "Cry India", based on a sample of Lionel Richie's hit All Night Long, was a hit both in the U.S. and the UK . The song peaked at #16 on the Billboard Dance Club Play Charts and #19 on the UK Singles Chart. A second single, "Sunshine", based on a sample of The Gipsy Kings hit "Bamboléo", proved to be their biggest UK hit, reaching #14 in 1996. The track appeared on numerous compilations including Now 34 and Dancemania 3.
Sunshine
Umboza
Sunshine
Sunshine
Cry India
Umboza
Cry India
Cry India
