Umboza were a house duo from the United Kingdom composed of Stuart Crichton and Michael Kilkie. They recorded for Positiva Records.

Umboza's 1995 single "Cry India", based on a sample of Lionel Richie's hit All Night Long, was a hit both in the U.S. and the UK . The song peaked at #16 on the Billboard Dance Club Play Charts and #19 on the UK Singles Chart. A second single, "Sunshine", based on a sample of The Gipsy Kings hit "Bamboléo", proved to be their biggest UK hit, reaching #14 in 1996. The track appeared on numerous compilations including Now 34 and Dancemania 3.