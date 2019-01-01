Jon Marshall (born September 6, 1975), better known by his stage name Fat Jon the Ample Soul Physician, is an American hip hop producer and rapper from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a member of the American hip-hop group Five Deez. He is also one half of 3582 with J. Rawls, one half of Rebel Clique with vocalist Amleset Solomon, and one half of Beautiful Killing Machine with Sonic Brown of Five Deez. Fat Jon is also credited as part of the production team that scored the music for the anime series Samurai Champloo. He currently resides in Frankfurt, Germany.